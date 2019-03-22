Arsenal alerted as Bayern Munich star admits to being fan of club

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has admitted he was an Arsenal fan when he was younger, hinting at a possible future move to England.

The 25-year-old currently has a contract with the Bundesliga side until 2021 and has been a key man for Bayern since his breakthrough into the first team.

Alaba has played 335 games in all competitions for Bayern, establishing himself as one of the best full-backs in the world in that period, but he has now suggested that the time for a new challenge is approaching.

“I can imagine trying something else but I really feel very comfortable at Bayern,” he told Bild.

“Every year there a new challenges and new objectives and the pressure will always be there. I’m happy in Munich but of course I can imagine seeing something else [in the future].”

When asked which leagues would interest the full-back, he replied: “Spain, England. In Spain it would be the two big clubs, I guess? Real or Barcelona. Also the big clubs [in England].”

Alaba also revealed that he was an Arsenal fan growing up and that he remains a supporter even today.

He added: “Yes I was [and Arsenal fan as a child]. When you’ve been Arsenal fan as a kid you will be one your whole life in some way.”

It is not the first time Alaba has teased at a move to the Premier League, with reports last year suggesting Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United were all keeping tabs on him after comments he made about his future.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!