Arsenal have paved the way for Liverpool to wrap up the first signing in the Arne Slot era, with TEAMtalk learning the Reds are ‘super confident’ of securing a deal worth roughly £65m.

The absence of Harry Maguire was a major concern for ex-England boss Gareth Southgate heading into Euro 2024. Maguire had been a mainstay during Southgate’s tenure, though was unavailable for selection in Germany.

The void Maguire left was filled by Marc Guehi who was arguably England’s player of the tournament. Indeed, Guehi’s displays were so promising, in fact, that Maguire may struggle to displace the 24-year-old under the next England manager.

Guehi more than justified his promotion to the starting eleven through his exemplary displays at club level for Crystal Palace over the last three seasons.

Guehi has formed a superb pairing with Joachim Andersen at Selhurst Park and the Premier League’s big-hitters began to take note.

Indeed, Guehi emerged on Man Utd’s radar along with Leny Yoro, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Matthijs De Ligt. United are no longer in the mix for Guehi having unveiled Yoro on Thursday night.

Arsenal reluctance gives Liverpool free run at Marc Guehi

Arsenal too took a look at Guehi, though per the Times, the Gunners were put off by Crystal Palace’s hefty £70m valuation.

They state Arsenal had actually explored the signing of Guehi BEFORE fixing their gaze on Riccardo Calafiori. But upon learning of Palace’s sky high price tag, the decision was made to explore a move for Calafiori instead.

The Gunners have agreed personal terms with Calafiori and are feverishly attempting to agree club-to-club terms with Bologna. The Italian side are demanding €50m-plus for the 22-year-old.

Arsenal have unsuccessfully attempted to insert Jakub Kiwior into the deal as a makeweight. Kiwior is not enthused about the prospect of joining Bologna and is holding out for a move to a bigger Italian side like AC Milan.

Nonetheless, the expectation is Arsenal will eventually thrash out an agreement with Bologna. Even if the Calafiori transfer falls through, the Times suggest Arsenal won’t return for Guehi due to the high costs involved.

As such, Arsenal have paved the way for Liverpool to complete a move of their own.

Liverpool ‘super confident’ they’ll sign England ace

The Reds are seeking a replacement for Joel Matip who left via free agency on June 30. Matip is currently in talks over signing with Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

There has been speculation Sepp van den Berg could avert the need for a new signing on the back of the Dutchman’s impressive loan spell with Mainz last season.

Van den Berg has also impressed Slot and his coaching staff with his early efforts in pre-season.

However, Van den Berg wants to be a regular starter and given the presence of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and the rapidly improving Jarell Quansah, an exit appears the likeliest outcome. Liverpool have put a £20m price tag on the centre-back’s head.

All the signs now point towards Guehi becoming the first signing in the Slot era. TEAMtalk has learned Liverpool are ‘super confident’ of securing a deal for a fee in the region of £65m.

Talks between Palace and Liverpool have been held and the Reds have been encouraged by the noises coming from Guehi and his camp.

The defender is keen to not disrespect Palace and will not actively push to leave. However, should an agreement be struck on the transfer fee, ironing out personal terms won’t be a problem.

One of the reasons Palace’s valuation of Guehi is so high – aside from the fact he’s an excellent player, of course – is the presence of a sell-on clause.

Chelsea are due 20 percent of the proceeds from Guehi’s sale and as such, Palace are determined to extract maximum value.

Liverpool were reluctant to spend heavily on Yoro thanks in part to his inexperience. Yoro may be held in the highest of regards, though he’s made less than 50 Ligue 1 appearances and has never played senior international football.

Guehi, meanwhile, has already proven he’s more than good enough to keep elite-level attackers quiet in the Premier League and in the international arena.

