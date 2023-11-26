Arsenal allow Newcastle to complete January midfield deal as Arteta chases ‘dream’ signing instead

Ruben Neves and Douglas Luiz have both been targets for Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal will step aside and allow Newcastle to complete a midfield deal, with The Gunners instead chasing an ambitious “dream” signing.

When addressing Arsenal’s transfer outlook for the January window, The Telegraph recently suggested a midfielder – not a striker – will take priority.

Concerns over Thomas Partey’s issues with injury are not going away. Elsewhere, Jorginho will turn 32 next month and Mohamed Elneny could be unavailable for up a month in the new year.

The Africa Cup of Nations takes place between January 13 to February 11 and Elneny remains a key figure with Egypt.

As such, a midfield addition in the winter window is wanted and two players widely reported to be on Arsenal’s radar are Ruben Neves and Douglas Luiz.

Neves left Wolves for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in a deal worth £47m over the summer. However, there’s been rampant speculation he could return to the Premier League after just six months.

Newcastle too have shown interest after losing Sandro Tonali to a 10-month ban for breaching betting regulations.

What’s more, Newcastle have an ace up their sleeve through their the fact their majority owner – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – also owns Al-Hilal.

The Premier League recently held a vote to determine whether a temporary ban preventing ‘associated clubs’ from loaning players between them would come into effect.

The motion did not receive enough votes to be ratified, meaning Newcastle are free to pursue Neves if they wish.

Whether they will is a matter for debate, with The Athletic’s David Ornstein reiterating Neves is arguably Al-Hilal’s most important player right now amid injuries sustained by Neymar and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

In any case, speaking on his YouTube channel, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has declared Arsenal to be out of the running for Neves.

As such, Newcastle’s primary competition for the deal has been removed from the equation. Instead, Romano claimed Arsenal will reignite their long-standing chase to sign Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

Arsenal step aside for Neves, but “dream” Luiz deal ultra-difficult

“[Arsenal’s] top target is Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa,” said Romano. “There is nothing with Ruben Neves despite rumours.

“But for Douglas Luiz, from my understanding, it’s not an easy deal. Arsenal will try, Arsenal dream of him, but it’s not something concrete.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen because it’s not an easy negotiation with Aston Villa at all.”

Arsenal saw three bids separate bids for the Brazil international rejected back in the summer of 2022. The highest offer totalled £25m.

The Mirror claimed earlier in November that Arsenal will bid once again for Luiz in January – even if Aston Villa are highly unlikely to sell.

TEAMtalk has learned Villa value the Brazilian midfielder at a minimum of £60m. But even bids of that size may well be knocked back by Unai Emery’s side.

Nonetheless, Romano is adamant Arsenal won’t go for Neves even if Luiz eludes them once again.

