Joan Garcia will reportedly meet with his agent to discuss his options this week, with the in-demand goalkeeper all but confirming his Espanyol exit.

The 24-year-old played a huge role in keeping Espanyol in La Liga off the back of a string of impressive performances – and that has not gone unnoticed.

Arsenal tried and failed to sign him last season but were not prepared to meet the Spanish team’s €30 million (£25m) price tag.

Now, the likes of Barcelona, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa, among others, have joined the Gunners in the race for the 6ft 3in stopper’s services.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, Garcia has proposals from Barcelona, Villa, Newcastle, Napoli, and Bayer Leverkusen as the race for his signature heats up.

The report adds that the former Spain Under-21 international is set to meet with his agent, Juanma Lopez, in the coming days to decide on his next destination. But the Spaniard has made it clear that he wants to join a top club to become their number one, rather than going out on loan somewhere.

Reports suggest he has a £21m release clause, which rises to £25m if he isn’t sold until the last two weeks of the summer transfer window. However, Espanyol allegedly may let him leave for just £12.6m before June 30 to improve their financial situation.

Either way, an Espanyol exit seems a certainty, going by what Garcia said after his team’s final game of the season at the weekend.

Garcia hints at summer transfer move

Espanyol staved off relegation to the Spanish second tier with a 2-0 win over Las Palmas on Sunday, a result that saw them finish 14th in La Liga.

After the game, an emotional Garcia acknowledged, with a trembling voice, that his future may be away from the club.

He told fans at RCDE Stadium: “I am aware of my situation and that of Espanyol. Whatever happens, I leave with my head held high, happy to have contributed to keeping us in the elite.”

This comes shortly after Espanyol sporting director, Fran Garagarza, admitted Garcia was gutted not to have joined Arsenal last summer.

He said: “It was with La Liga just underway and three days away from the deadline. The look on his face during that conversation almost made me feel sorry for him; I saw him as if he were my son. He was told the time would come, and it will.”

Incidentally, TEAMtalk has also revealed that Newcastle are pushing hard for Garcia’s services as doubts mount over Nick Pope’s long-term future.

