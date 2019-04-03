Arsenal and Chelsea on alert as €45m target holds crunch talks

Arsenal and Chelsea have been alerted by the news that Roma starlet Cengiz Under has held crunch talks over his future, if reports are to be believed.

Under has been hugely impressive for Roma since his breakthrough into the first team, amassing a combined 17 goals and assists in 45 appearances in Serie A.

A report earlier in the month hinted that Chelsea could move for Under as the man to help plug the gap left by Eden Hazard’s possible departure, while Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with a club-record move for Under.

Meanwhile, a report from Calciomercato claimed that Chelsea, Man Utd, Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich are all in for Under, who could cost €45m.

He was considered Roma’s new ‘golden boy’ for a while, however there is a new kid in town – as another Giallorossi starlet in Nicolo Zaniolo is now stealing the headlines from Under having grabbed his starting berth while the Turkey international has been injured.

Now, a report from Il Romanista (via TMW) claims that the caretaker director of football at Roma – Frederic Massara – recently held talks with Under’s agent Fali Ramadani.

The player’s future at the club was a subject of discussion, and the report suggests that the possibility of leaving this summer was also talked about.

The 21-year-old is currently on a deal with Italian club until June 2022, and the TMW report states that Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Chelsea are the four sides most interested.

