Arsenal and Chelsea target: God told me to stay at Wolfsburg

Ricardo Rodriguez says divine intervention caused him to stay at Wolfsburg rather than move the Premier League this summer.

Switzerland left-back Rodriguez has established himself as one of the best left-backs in Europe after joining Wolfsburg in a £7.5million deal from FC Zurich in 2012.

The 24-year-old was linked with a move to Arsenal or Chelsea in the summer, only to remain with the Bundesliga outfit.

“I guess it was just meant to be this way. God wanted it this way,” Rodriguez told German newspaper Bild.

“You just need the right timing for a transfer and it’s a fact that during this transfer window, there were hardly any transfers of players in my position.

“I have a contract here until 2019 and I’ve been here for four-and-a-half years and established quite a reputation within the team. Everything’s good, believe me.”