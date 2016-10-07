Arsenal and Tottenham target Icardi pens new Inter deal

Inter Milan talisman Mauro Icardi has ended speculation surrounding his future by signing a new deal to keep him at the Serie A giants.

The new contract ties him to the Nerazzurri until 2021, and comes after the Argentine was heavily linked with a move away from San Siro.

Napoli, Arsenal and Spurs were all linked with moves for the former Sampdoria man, and his agent and wife Wanda Nara claims that Juventus were also in pursuit.

“This year Juventus tried to sign him regardless of the price – and so did Napoli,” she told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“No one knows about how much money Mauro has given up to stay at Inter. Juve tried to get him until two minutes before midnight on the day they concluded with Higuain.

“The offer from Napoli was important and deserved respect. Aurelio De Laurentiis had offered me a movie. I said no, where would I find the time with five children?

“But the important thing is that the tension with Inter only lasted while negotiations were ongoing and today everything is just fine. They are all happy because Mauro wanted to stay.”

Inter’s sporting director Piero Ausilio had previously stated in the summer that their star would not be going anywhere.

“Icardi will remain at Inter, our position is very clear,” Ausilio told Fcinternews.it. “It’s not a question of money, it doesn’t matter what Napoli can offer us.

“Our plan this summer is to reinforce Inter and to do that we’re keeping hold of Icardi and our best players regardless of the figures offered. Icardi does not have a release clause and we do not want to sell; simple.

“There’s no problem between us and Icardi, he’s working very hard. He has been with us for years and become captain of a team with a glorious past. We have always been attentive to his needs and always renewed his deal at the right time.”