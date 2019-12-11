Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has spoken highly of Carlo Ancelotti amid speculation linking the sacked Napoli head coach with Arsenal and Everton.

Ancelotti was dismissed by Napoli following their 4-0 win against KRC Genk at home in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

While the Partenopei have progressed to the last-16 stage of the Champions League, they are out of the running for the Scudetto already and are as low as seventh in Serie A at the moment, eight points behind fourth-placed Cagliari.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager is on the radar of both Arsenal and Everton, with the Gunners and the Toffees looking for new men at the helm following the departures of Unai Emery and Marco Silva respectively.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal will hold talks with Ancelotti, while the Telegraph has claimed that Everton are keen on the former Paris Saint-Germain boss.

Lampard played under Ancelotti at Chelsea, and the former England international midfielder has raved about the 60-year-old Italian.

“I have huge respect for him, I am very sorry for him,” Lampard said. “I know it was a tough job for him lately.

“I saw his interview before the game and I thought it was a very typically classy interview in what seemed a very tough time for him.

“He always handles himself brilliantly. I think he can work anywhere in the world at the top level, of course.”

Both Arsenal and Everton are going through a bad spell, but they did win their respective games in the latest round of the Premier League.

While the North London club got the better of West Ham United 3-1 on Monday evening, Everton defeated Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge last Saturday.

