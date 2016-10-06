Arsenal and Liverpool both scouting Serie A striker – report

Arsenal and Liverpool scouts are both keeping a close eye on Genoa with a view to potentially making a move for their first-choice striker.

Leonardo Pavoletti was close to joining Championship side Leeds United in January 2015 before Genoa completed a £3.5million switch for the 27-year-old who impressed in his initial loan spell from Sassuolo.

Pavoletti continued his good goalscoring run with 15 goals in 26 Serie A matches last season and has two in four so far in this campaign and, as a result, Tuttomercatoweb believe the two Premier League giants are interested in him

The towering forward was recently called up to the Italy national squad but has yet to earn his first cap.