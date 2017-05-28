Arsenal and Man City lead chase for Croatia starlet

Arsenal and Manchester City are both chasing 16-year-old Croatian ‘wonderkid’ David Colina, according to The Mirror.

The left-back is regarded as one of the most prodigious talents in Europe and, although his club Dinamo Zagreb are believed to be reluctant to lose him so soon, they may be forced to cash in while they can given his contact has just one year left to run.

Both Arsenal and Man City are keen to strengthen their left-back ranks this summer with a long-term solution.

Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy has been linked with a move to both clubs and, while Colina would not provide an instant return given his age, it is believed he could be fast-tracked into first team duties sooner rather than later.

Nacho Monreal has held down the left back position for Arsenal in recent years, though his most buccaneering years are certainly behind him.

Man City, meanwhile, have already created room for reinforcements by releasing a swath of out-of-contract senior players, including first-choice left-back Gael Clichy.