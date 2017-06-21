Arsenal and Man City target could leave for free warns father

The father of Arsenal and Manchester City target Moise Kean has warned that his son could leave Juventus as a free agent.

Recent reports in Italy had suggested that Kean was closing in on signing a new deal with the Italian champions.

However, amid interest from the Gunners and City, his father has now revealed that due to conditions agreed on his arrival not being met, he could walk away for free.

“Juventus have offered my son €700,000-a-year and in the past I prevented Raiola from taking my son to England,” Biorou Kean told Tuttosport.

“Juventus had promised me they would have helped me to return to Africa but they never did that and now Moise could leave as a free agent.

“I am the owner of many lands in Cote d’Ivoire and I’d like to go back there to cultivate rice and corn. I am an agronomist and I asked Juventus to provide me some tools to go back to Africa and work there. They told me: ‘No problem’, but in the end their lawyer told me my demands were out of their budget.”

Kean’s father also hit out at Mino Raiola, who he claims is not legally the agent of his son.

“I’ve never allowed him to be the agent of my son. If I had to decide the right agent for my son I wouldn’t have picked Raiola.”