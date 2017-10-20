Arsenal and Man Utd among clubs tracking Dortmund star

Arsenal and Manchester United are both in the hunt for Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus, a report claims.

The Sun states that despite the fact he is yet to play due to injury this season, the Premier League duo are still tracking Reus as a possible transfer target.

Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho have apparently been monitoring the winger for months, with both managers keen to bolster their midfield.

The Germany international is out of contract in 2019 and has previously made suggestions that he will be leaving the Signal Iduna Park sooner rather than later.

“There are four or five international clubs who interest me,” he told GQ.

“On May 31, 2019, I will turn 30. That would be my last big contract and a final opportunity to try something different.

“I have to be honest and fair and say I don’t know where I’ll end up. At the moment, I’m very happy in Dortmund and not thinking about what happens after 2019. But of course, the time will come and then I will sit down and calmly make a decision.”

However, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has poured cold water on rumours of a departure.

Speaking to Kicker, he said: “We see Marco with us in the long run.”