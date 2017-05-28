Arsenal and Man Utd target gives update on summer plans

Arsenal and Manchester United target Blaise Matuidi says no decision has been made on his future, but he hasn’t ruled out a summer move.

The midfielder was involved as Paris Saint-Germain beat Angers to life the Coupe de France this weekend – his 11th major honour since arriving at the club from Saint-Etienne six years ago – but is entering the final 12 months of his contract this summer.

When asked directly about speculation over his future, he told reporters: “I don’t know yet.

“I am feeling good in Paris. It’s hard as you don’t know the real position of the club,” he said.

“PSG made a proposition to me. They are open to everything when it comes to me. There is no decision taken so far.

“Honestly, I don’t want to lie, I don’t know yet. I am feeling good in Paris. Playing for the club of your heart is beautiful and Paris is the club of my heart. Don’t forget that.

“Even if in the future I should leave, Paris stays the club of my heart. And it would be always like that.”