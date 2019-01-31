Arsenal and Spurs baulked at huge deadline day fee for Barcelona winger
Arsenal decided not to continue with a deadline day pursuit of Barcelona winger Malcom after learning the fee for his services, a report claims.
The 21-year-old has played just 118 minutes in La Liga this season with his one start coming in a 4-3 home loss to Real Betis.
Even on this occasion he was subbed off on 57 minutes as Ernesto Valverde continues to ignore the former Marseille star.
The Sun claimed recently that the Gunners asked if a loan deal for Malcom was possible during negotiations over a potential move for Denis Suarez.
Now, the Sun state the Gunners all for a deadline day move for Malcom, however they were put off when the Catalan giants revealed that they would demand a loan fee, even if there was not deal to buy in the summer.
The Brazilian joined from Bordeaux for £36.5million in the summer, and the report states that both Spurs and the Gunners “were astonished by the size of the loan fee Barcelona were demanding, so decided to walk away”.
It has been suggested recently that Barca hold a £50million valuation of Malcom with the winger’s long-term future still up in the air.
Instead, Denis Suarez joined the Gunners on deadline day after agreeing to a loan move until the end of the season.