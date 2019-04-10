Arsenal and Spurs in summer battle for £35m-rated Serie A winger

North London rivals Arsenal and Spurs are ready to go head to head for Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic this summer, a report claims.

Spurs have failed to sign a single player in the last two windows, but Mauricio Pochettino, who wanted Perisic in January, is expected to be handed funds come the end of the season to improve his squad.

Meanwhile, BBC journalist David Ornstein claimed in January that Arsenal had approached Inter regarding the availability of Perisic.

It was claimed that the Gunners wanted the player on loan with a £35million option to purchase and Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta even admitted the winger wanted to move to London.

Corriere dello Sport claims that Arsenal and Spurs are both considering a fresh attempt to sign the World Cup finalist this summer.

Perisic has five goals and three assists in Serie A this season, but Inter are apparently looking at PSV star Steven Bergwijn as a potential replacement.

Manchester United have also been strongly linked with a move for the Croatia international last summer, but then-manager Jose Mourinho couldn’t get a deal over the line.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!