Arsenal and Spurs set to do battle for Monaco defender – report

Arsenal and Spurs are set to do battle again this summer as the pair have cast eyes on Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe, reports claim.

This is according to the Daily Star, who claim that Monaco may be willing to cash in on the 24-year-old this summer.

Manchester City have also been linked to the versatile defender, who played a key role in the side which won Ligue 1 and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Sidibe has already been linked with a move to the Gunners in the past whilst at Troyes, but Monaco pipped the North London club to his signature.

“I was on the brink [of signing for Monaco] and [Arsenal] gave me a headache by making a bid at the last moment,” Sidibe told Le Parisien in October.

“After reflecting on it, I was not certain my playing time would be guaranteed.

“I would have played maybe 25 games this season, including the cups. They also wanted to use me on the left whereas I want to establish myself on the right.”

Spurs are also apparently in the chase for Sidibe’s teammate Benjamin Mendy, with Mauricio Pochettino willing to sell Kyle Walker to Manchester City to fund the £40m bid.