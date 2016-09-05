Arsenal and Spurs target discusses Prem wish and PSG future

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has been watched by Arsenal and Tottenham, has outlined his ambitions to play in the Premier League one day.

Rabiot, 21, spent time with Manchester City’s academy in 2008 and has regularly been linked with a move back to England, with north London rivals Arsenal and Spurs linked with his signature.

Speaking to Telefoot, Rabiot, who previously fell out with former PSG boss Laurent Blanc, admits his insists his immediate ambitions are to establish himself with the French champions.

“I really liked my time in England, and the life there, even outside of football,” he said.

“I told myself that I will return one day. I have always had the desire to play in England, it is in me. The Premier League… that is football!”

Rabiot said he had been told that, for the time being, a move away from the Parc des Princes is “out of the question” and added: “I have also spoken with the coach [Unai Emery] and he told me that he is really counting on me.

“I want to prove this season that I can be an important player for the team. My ambition is to establish myself as a starter at PSG and I think that with that, international recognition with France will also come.

“Of course I am very happy at PSG and I would like to stay for a long time, to grow with the club and to become captain of the team one day, but we cannot predict how things can turn out.”

Speaking about his prospects of a call-up to the France national team, he added: “The coach makes his choices and we have no say in that. However, if you ask me if I am ready I say that yes, I think I am.

“I have not done badly in Ligue 1 since the start of the season and I already have a good level of Champions League experience. My time will come, I am not worried. It is up to the coach to decide when.”