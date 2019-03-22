Arsenal and Spurs watching €40m powerhouse ahead of summer move

Arsenal and Spurs are once again considering a summer swoop for star AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, it is claimed.

The Ivorian moved to the San Siro from Atalanta in summer 2017 in a bizarre two-year loan deal, with Milan expected to pay €20m this summer to make it a permanent move.

Despite him being an almost ever-present in Gennaro Gattuso’s side and their charge into the Champions League places, there is still uncertainty surrounding Kessie‘s future.

Calciomercato.com provided an update on his situation earlier in the week, implying that recent events have left Kessie’s future at the club in doubt.

They hinted that the midfielder’s recent struggles for form, as well as a spat with team-mate Lucas Biglia on the bench during Sunday’s defeat to Inter, could have changed Milan’s mindset.

It has been reported that an offer of €40m would tempt the Rossoneri to sell, while Corriere dello Sport suggest that that the Gunners and Tottenham are among those monitoring his situation.

China is also mentioned as another potential destination for Kessie, while Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a move, as have Chelsea.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!