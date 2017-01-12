Arsenal and Spurs ‘battling it out for highly-rated Freiburg star’

Freiburg forward Maximilian Philipp is the subject of a transfer tussle between north London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham, according to reports in Germany.

The 22-year forward has a growing army of admirers after netting five times in 13 appearances this season, having helped Freiburg win promotion last term.

The 22-year-old is capable of operating across the attacking line, with his versatility and creativity catching the eye of scouts from both Arsenal and Tottenham, according to Bild.

And the price is likely to be an of interest to any interested parties, with the German paper suggesting he could be available for as little as £3.4 million (€4m).