Arsenal have announced that midfielder Martin Odegaard has re-signed for the club from Real Madrid, this time on a permanent transfer.

The Gunners enjoyed his attacking contributions in the second half of last season. However, after only sealing a loan spell, Arsenal made a creative midfield signing one of their summer priorities. Despite interest in Leicester’s James Maddison and Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, talks for Odegaard stepped up earlier this week.

As a result, the Norway international trained separately from his former Madrid team-mates.

He then passed his medical on Thursday and Arsenal announced the permanent deal on Friday. While the club did not reveal the financial details of the deal, The Guardian claims he has signed for around £34million.

Odegaard wore the number 11 shirt while on loan last season.

However, Lucas Torreira has returned from his spell at Atletico Madrid and so the Norwegian will now wear the number eight.

Arsenal had hoped to get Odegaard in in time for Sunday’s huge clash with Chelsea.

The Gunners are under pressure following their opening-day 2-0 loss to Brentford.

But Arsenal said in their statement: “The transfer is subject to the completion of regulatory processes and visa requirements.

“Martin will not be available for Sunday’s match with Chelsea, and we await visa clearance before he will be available for selection.”

Odegaard, 22, made 14 Premier League appearances at Arsenal last term. He scored one goal – against Tottenham in a 2-1 win – before supplying two assists later in the campaign.

He becomes Arsenal’s fourth signing of the summer window. Indeed, the highlight is Ben White’s £50million move from Brighton, but Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares have also joined.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is also closing in on a move from Sheffield United.

Arsenal slammed for transfer dealings

Despite overhauling their team, pundit Jamie O’Hara claimed that Arteta has not improved his squad that much.

He said: “They are Banter FC right now. They are Banter FC!

“If they sign Odegaard and Ramsdale, along with Ben White, Tavares and Lokonga, they will have spent £135m this summer on a B team.

“Is their team any better than it was last season?”

Arsenal are hoping their new recruits can help the Gunners climb the table after last season’s eighth-placed finish.