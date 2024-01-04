Arsenal approach Everton over January move for Amadou Onana; Toffees demand huge fee

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Arsenal have made an approach to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in the current transfer window.

Onana made the switch from Lille to Goodison Park for £33m in the summer of 2022 and has established himself as one of Everton’s most important players.

The Belgium international has made 16 Premier League appearances this season, scoring one goal in the process.

At the age of 22, Onana is only expected to improve as he gains experience and TEAMtalk understands that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of his.

The manager is keen to strengthen his midfield despite splashing out a club-record £105m on Declan Rice in the summer.

Several midfielders have been linked with Arsenal in recent weeks, including Aston Villa stalwart Douglas Luiz.

TEAMtalk can confirm, however, that the North Londoners have switched their attention to Onana and could make an offer for him in the near future.

READ MORE: Thomas Frank delivers verdict on Ivan Toney sale as Arsenal, Chelsea chase Brentford striker

Everton will demand huge fee for Onana

Onana has been targeted by several clubs after putting in some impressive performances for Everton.

Chelsea were heavily linked with the Belgian in the summer, while Manchester United have considered making an offer for him in the past.

Arsenal are keen to beat the competition to Onana’s signature and TEAMtalk sources state that they want to bring him in this month.

Onana has previously admitted he is keen to play for a top club, so would likely be open to a switch to the Emirates.

Everton certainly won’t let their star midfielder leave on the cheap, however.

TEAMtalk can confirm the Toffees will demand a huge fee for Onana and are extremely reluctant to let him leave mid-season. We understand they see him as one of the most sellable assets in the Premier League.

It is unclear at this stage what valuation Everton have set, but previous estimates suggest that they would be looking for between £70m and £90m.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Arsenal put their money where their mouth is with a concrete offer for the midfielder in the coming days.

DON’T MISS: Leeds take strong stance over Newcastle links to ‘best player’ – but Howe gets green light to sign unwanted Everton man