Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is ready to sell three players including Emile Smith Rowe in order to fund a huge move for Newcastle United ace Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports.

Guimaraes has adapted brilliantly to life in the Premier League since joining Newcastle from Lyon in January 2022. Newcastle paid £40million to sign the central midfielder and he has proven to be worth every penny.

Guimaraes is at the heart of pretty much everything Newcastle do well, winning tackles in the centre of the park before either driving the Magpies forward or playing in one of his team-mates.

His classy all-action displays have seen him emerge as a fan favourite on Tyneside.

However, rumours that Newcastle might be forced into selling one of their best players this summer to ease Profit and Sustainability concerns are not going away. And rival Premier League clubs are aiming to capitalise.

Last week, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that both Arsenal and Manchester City are big fans of Guimaraes. Arsenal and City have been in touch with the player’s representatives to find out whether he would be open to securing a transfer.

Despite Guimaraes’ love for Newcastle, he has indicated that he would be open to leaving St James’ Park in the summer.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal will need to sell a number of players to help them afford the Brazil star. And it could see some homegrown talents depart.

Arsenal transfers: Trio to make way for Bruno Guimaraes

The first is winger Reiss Nelson, who has been given a £25m price tag. Brighton are the most likely club to sign the 24-year-old, having set their sights on him last month.

Attacking midfielder Smith Rowe could follow Nelson out of the Emirates. TEAMtalk revealed in March that Arsenal would ideally like to receive £45m for Smith Rowe, who has fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons.

While the playmaker is struggling for game time, he remains a player with very high potential. Aston Villa and Newcastle have been linked with the 23-year-old previously.

Third on the list of potential sales in striker Eddie Nketiah. As with Nelson and Smith Rowe, he has been deemed ‘surplus to requirements’ as Arteta looks to improve his top-class squad further.

On April 17, it emerged that Arsenal will demand £40m for Nketiah, who has long been a target for Crystal Palace. West Ham United could also submit an offer for the ex-Leeds United loanee.

The departures of those three academy products could hand Arsenal an extra £110m to spend, which will help in their pursuit of both Guimaraes and a new striker.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Guimaraes has a release clause in his Newcastle contract which means he can join a Champions League club – such as Arsenal – for the reduced fee of £80m.

