AC Milan have made a cheeky opening offer to Arsenal for midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to the latest reports from Italy.

Uruguay star Torreira is reportedly new Milan boss Marco Giampaolo’s top target having managed the combative midfielder while the pair were together at Sampdoria.

The Italian coach was announced as Gennaro Gattuso’s successor earlier in the week after leaving Samp at the end of the season.

Reports have also suggested that Torreira would also be happy to return to Italy and be reunited with his former manager, with Gazzetta stating the 23-year-old isn’t satisfied with his adventure in England.

Torreira also recently revealed he has struggled to come to terms with life in the capital, and that has seemingly tempted Milan to make their move.

According to Italian outlet SportMediaset, Milan want to take the former Sampdoria man on a two-year loan for €5-8m, with an option to buy for a further €30-33m, taking the total to €38m.

This has been enough to bring Arsenal to the table, however the Gunners are looking for a guarantee that the Rossoneri will purchase Torreira outright.

Another issue is that Torreira makes €3.5m per season in wages, and il Corriere dello Sport states that Milan’s owners Elliott Management have imposed a €2.5m per season salary cap on any new signings.

Earlier in the week the same outlet claimed Milan has offered Franck Kessie in a straight swap deal for Torreira.

