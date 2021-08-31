Talented Arsenal attacker pens new deal before jetting off for Holland loan

Talented Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson has penned a new contract with the club before heading out on loan to Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Nelson, who made his Gunners debut at the age of 17 in the 2017 Community Shield, has found himself out of favour with boss Mikel Arteta. The 21-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell with Bundesliga club Hoffenheim in 2018/19.

Feyenoord had been looking to recruit a winger in the current window. They turned to Nelson after ending their interest in Amad Diallo after the Manchester United star suffered a thigh injury.

Nelson has managed just 19 minutes of action in the league since the end of 2020. He has also made just nine appearances since the start of last season – a total of 262 minutes.

As a result, he has been allowed to leave the club on loan. The Gunners have, however, protected their investment by getting the player to pen his new contract.

Arsenal banish first-team star

Meanwhile, Arsenal have surprisingly banished a first-teamer from training this week. That is despite a mooted exit in his position increasing his importance, per a report.

The Gunners have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer window this summer. £125m has been splashed out on five new signings, with a former Tottenham target seemingly set to make it six.

A number of exits have also materialised, though one deal recently mooted is no longer on the agenda.

Versatile defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles did his bit when trying to force a move to Everton. The 24-year-old had emerged as a loan target for Rafael Benitez’s side and posted a come-and-get-me plea on social media.

Maitland-Niles posted on Instagram: “All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play.”

However, with Hector Bellerin now a loan target for Real Betis, Maitland Niles’ importance as a back-up right-back option to Cedric Soares has increased.

So it comes as somewhat of a surprise to see the Mirror report the player has been banished from training this week.

The newspaper report Arsenal have ‘told him he will not be with the first team squad this week’. That’s despite it being acknowledged ‘they want him to stay.’

No reason is given as to why Arsenal have reportedly taken such action.

