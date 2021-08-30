An Arsenal forward’s future will come under the microscope after he emerged on the radar of a side whose deal with Man Utd collapsed, per a report.

With Cristiano Ronaldo poised to return to Man Utd, a number of their current forward options will slip another place down the pecking order. One player at the bottom of that list was rising youngster, Amad Diallo.

With his chances of regular game-time virtually nil, Man Utd agreed to send the winger on loan to Feyenoord.

However, it emerged the deal had collapsed after Diallo suffered an untimely injury in his final training session.

Details regarding the exact nature of the injury were initially scarce, though Man Utd have now provided a concrete update.

Via their official website, the Red Devils revealed Diallo had ‘sustained a thigh muscle injury in training and is likely to be out for six weeks.’ They also confirmed the 19-year-old will now remain at the club.

Feyenoord’s hopes were dashed on that particular front, though they still retain hopes of landing a forward.

And per the Metro, Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson is the new player they have identified to take Diallo’s place.

The newspaper state that the Dutch side have ‘turned their attentions’ to signing the 21-year-old.

Nelson has been a bit-part player since making his first-team debut in 2017. As such, the article claims he is ‘keen’ on the potential switch. The proposed move would be a season-long loan deal.

Premier League duo Brighton and Crystal Palace are also touted as being in the frame.

Sport Witness (citing Feyenoord Transfermarkt) also pick up the club’s interest in Nelson. Though given Diallo’s deal only just fell through, they acknowledge a move for Nelson is in its early stages.

Arsenal ‘considering’ price slash in Palace boost

Meanwhile, Arsenal are ‘considering’ a move that will give Crystal Palace all the encouragement they need to pull off a late striker raid, according to a report.

According to the Guardian, Vieira is ‘keen’ to bolster his striking options before the window closes on Tuesday night. And it’s claimed Vieira could look to his former club Arsenal in the form of Eddie Nketiah.

Palace were previously reported to have set aside a small sum for the potential signing of Nketiah. Now, the Guardian report that figure to be around £12m.

Arsenal are stated to be seeking £20m for the striker’s signature. However, it’s claimed they ‘may consider lowering their original asking price’ in order to seal a deal.

Nketiah comprises one half of the shortlist Palace and Vieira have drawn up. The second name to attract their attention is Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard.

Celtic reportedly desire £15m for the Frenchman who is familiar to a member of Vieira’s coaching staff. Edouard played under Palace’s new development coach Saïd Aïgoun in PSG’s youth sides.

