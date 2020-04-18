Mystery rival emerges as Arsenal battle to sign promising €15m defender

Arsenal were not the English side that saw a bid rejected for defensive target Axel Disasi, according to reports, but are expected to press ahead with their interest.

Reims centre-back Disasi emerged as a target for Arsenal in recent months, with the Gunners already failing in an effort to sign him back in January.

Disasi has started all but one of Reims’ 28 Ligue 1 games this season, as they have established themselves as surprise outside contenders for a European place.

According to RMC Sport (via Get French Football News), Reims have now turned down three offers for the 22-year-old, with each offer falling under the €10m mark.

The clubs that made the offers are not specified, although one was English, one German and one Spanish.

While Arsenal have not yet followed up their January bid, RMC say they are expected to enter more advanced negotiations over the next few weeks.

It would take a price of around €15m to tempt Reims into selling, with Disasi under contract until 2021 and struggling to negotiate an extension to that deal given the fact that his family members are having to act as his ‘agents’.

Reims are also demanding the inclusion of a large sell-on clause for Disasi, who could form a partnership with another French youngster in William Saliba if he does move to Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta is eyeing up potential defensive reinforcements for the Arsenal backline ahead of his first summer transfer window in charge.

The Gunners have struggled defensively in recent years, and the summer acquisition of David Luiz in 2019 has not solved all their issues – with the player himself using a bizarre analogy to describe his transition to the club.

