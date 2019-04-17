Arsenal back in for Brazilian wonderkid compared to ex-Chelsea star

Arsenal are still interested in signing Brazilian teenager Ramires in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to the latest reports.

Back in November last year, a South American outlet reported that the Gunners had made six checks on Ramires, who has drawn comparisons to his ex-Chelsea namesake, so much so that he chose to take on the name.

Ramires – whose full name is Eric dos Santos Rodrigues – has also been linked with a move to Flamengo, and Bahia chief Diego Cerri confirmed talks with the fellow Brazilian side.

However, he also revealed that there is interest from Europe, stating: “Ramires is a boy of great potential, a bright future. We are talking with Flamengo and also with other teams.

“There is also the interest from outside the country, representatives of European club teams go to the games to observe him.”

