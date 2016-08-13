Arsenal back in for Mahrez after making increased bid – report

Arsenal have increased their bid for Leicester star Riyad Mahrez to €41million (£35million), according to reports in France.

L’Equipe claim the Gunners have officially launched the fresh approach for the Algerian playmaker after having an initial £30million enquiry turned down last week.

The Gunners were reportedly set to end their interest in the Leicester playmaker, who looked set to remain at the King Power Stadium for another season.

But Mahrez is allegedly still wanted by Arsenal and they are said to have upped their offer, amid claims the player has already agreed terms on a £100,000 a week deal at the Emirates.

It is claimed that Mahrez has rejected a contract proposal from Leicester to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future, while manager Claudio Ranieri admits the player has been left unsettled by ongoing speculation linking him with the Gunners.

We revealed earlier this week that Leicester are hoping to sign former Feyenoord winger Liandro Martis who has been on trial at the club, with the player drawing comparisons with reigning Player of the Year, Mahrez.