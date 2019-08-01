Arsenal reportedly made an enquiry to West Ham about the possibility of signing Issa Diop – only to be put off by the Hammers’ asking price for the Frenchman.

The towering West Ham defender was the subject of an approach from Manchester United earlier this summer – and it now appears Arsenal were also keen as they look to bring in an upgrade on Shkodran Mustafi.

United instead decided to focus all their efforts on signing Harry Maguire – with Brendan Rodgers providing an update of their pursuit on Thursday morning.

And that looked to have paved the way for Arsenal to swoop in and sign the defender – but it seems the asking price put on his head has also put the Gunners off too.

According to Foot Mercato,Unai Emery made an enquiry over Diop three weeks ago, with West Ham requesting £65million for his services.

However, it seems Emery decided against making a firm move with much of his money allocated elsewhere.

Arsenal are still in need for defensive reinforcements despite agreeing the £27million signing of William Saliba – the St Etienne defender returning to his club for the 2019/20 season.

The Gunners are believed to have turned their attentions towards Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, who is rated at around the £36m mark.

A deal for left-back Kieran Tierney still appears possible too, while Arsenal could bring in some funds by allowing Krystian Bielik to join Derby in a £9.5m deal, while talks to offload Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny before the transfer deadline shuts are ongoing.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!