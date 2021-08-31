Arsenal have surprisingly banished a first-teamer from training this week despite a mooted exit in his position increasing his importance, per a report.

The Gunners have been one of the most active clubs in the transfer window this summer. £125m has been splashed out on five new signings, with a former Tottenham target seemingly set to make it six.

A number of exits have also materialised, though one deal recently mooted is no longer on the agenda.

Versatile defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles did his bit when trying to force a move to Everton. The 24-year-old had emerged as a loan target for Rafael Benitez’s side and posted a come-and-get-me plea on social media.

Maitland-Niles posted on Instagram: “All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play.”

However, with Hector Bellerin now a loan target for Real Betis, Maitland Niles’ importance as a back-up right-back option to Cedric Soares has increased.

So it comes as somewhat of a surprise to see the Mirror report the player has been banished from training this week.

The newspaper report Arsenal have ‘told him he will not be with the first team squad this week’. That’s despite it being acknowledged ‘they want him to stay.’

No reason is given as to why Arsenal have reportedly taken such action.

Arsenal ranks swell with €23m defender

Meanwhile, Arsenal have agreed a €23m fee for versatile defender Takehiro Tomiyasu with the Bologna man set to undergo a medical on Tuesday afternoon.

David Ornstein from The Athletic reported that Arsenal were “working on a deal” to land the Japan international. However, a move was expected to be dependant on other transfer activity at the Serie A club.

That hurdle has been cleared though, according to Fabrizio Romano, because a deal is going ahead.

Bologna will receive €20m, plus €3m add ons, while personal terms have also been agreed. Tomiyasu will undergo a medical now before an official announcement is made this evening.

