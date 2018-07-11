Arsenal, Barcelona target pens new deal with €50million clause

Arsenal have been dealt a blow as one of their reported summer transfer targets has penned a new deal with his current club.

Numerous reports have suggested that the Gunners are keen on a £27m move for Boca Juniors and Argentina star Cristian Pavon.

However, it has been confirmed that Pavon has signed a new deal with Boca, which may effectively end Arsenal’s hopes of a summer move.

The 22-year-old scored six goals and amassed 11 assists in 26 league appearances for Boca last season.

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for Pavon, but the president of the Argentine giants – Daniel Angelici – has revealed the winger will stay at the club.

“Pavon stays, signed for four more years. The clause is 50 million euros, which was what we wanted to be calm. We wanted to sell it when we understood that it was the necessary moment,” he stated.

“So, for now, we want Boca fans to enjoy it. We talked with his representative, with him and his family and we reached an agreement.

“He knows that his future in the short and medium term is in Europe, but now that he enjoys and makes the Boca fans enjoy, they love him so much.”

