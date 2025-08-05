Arsenal are in growing danger of missing out on Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet, after a report revealed Arne Slot is quickly mobilising towards stealing his signing and with the defender’s asking price and thoughts on a move to Emirates Stadium coming to light.

The Gunners are the country’s heaviest transfer lifters this summer when it comes to net spending – their tally currently sits at £185.7m. That is above Liverpool’s tally of £137.5m, with the Reds managing to recoup some £114.5m in sales across the £252m shelled out so far.

Of course, it is Liverpool who have grabbed the headlines, with the pursuit of Alexander Isak on top of already costly deals for Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike really standing out.

Arsenal, though, have also significantly strengthened, with Mikel Arteta bringing in seven new faces to help try and finally bridge that gap between finishing as three-time successive runners-up and potentially winning the title.

We revealed on Monday that Arsenal are intensifying their pursuit of summer signing number eight, with the Gunners looking to bolster their backline further with the capture of 20-year-old Rennes star Jacquet.

And our reporter Fraser Fletcher revealed that Jacquet has caught the attention of Arsenal’s recruitment team with his composure, physicality, and ability to play out from the back — qualities that align perfectly with Arteta’s tactical vision.

Furthermore, with Jacquet understood to be keen on the move to the Premier League, the Gunners had a strong belief that summer signing number eight was now in their grasp.

Backing up Fletcher’s report, journalist Fabrizio Romano told his YouTube channel: “[Jakub] Kiwior could be on his way out of Arsenal – but only if an important proposal arrives. Arsenal have already rejected the proposal from Portugal. Mikel Arteta loves the player.

“He loves the mentality of the player. But in case Kiwior goes, Arsenal will add a new defender to their squad. That’s guaranteed.

“One of the players they love is Jeremy Jacquet of Rennes. They’ve already made contact with the French club the answer was: ‘Sorry, but the player is untouchable this summer.’

“He extended his contract at the end of May. He’s a crucial player for Rennes and they don’t want to spend this summer.

“Arsenal will keep monitoring this boy. It could be one to watch for 2026.”

However, according to TBR Football, the Gunners now face serious competition from both Liverpool and Newcastle for his signature, with Slot a huge admirer of the player and with the Premier League champions needing defensive reinforcements both for the immediate and short-term…

Jacquet to Arsenal takes rapid decline as Liverpool enter race

Their report states the Reds and Magpies ‘appreciate Jacquet’s skill set, even if he has only made 12 appearances for the first team’, though the French side are ‘currently insisting that Jacquet is not for sale following Arsenal’s approach’.

It also claims Jacquet is ‘speaking to his camp about his future right now’ and that ‘there’s a feeling that interested clubs believe that Jacquet could still be available, and the idea of a club like Arsenal buying Jacquet and loaning him back to Rennes shouldn’t be ruled out.’

However, with Liverpool also now on the scene, reports in France claim Jacquet has already turned down the chance of a move to Emirates Stadium.

Per Foot Mercato: ‘The London club wanted to recruit a new promising talent to strengthen its defensive line, but Jérémy Jacquet preferred to decline.

‘And to avoid a new approach this summer, Rennes wasted no time in securing their jewel by offering him a contract extension, now tying him to the Breton club until 2029. The Frenchman remains a highly sought-after player, nonetheless.’

The prospect of a move to Liverpool cannot be ignored and it was reported on Sunday that Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are in the market for two centre-halves this summer: firstly, the ‘opportunistic’ signing of Marc Guehi, and secondly, a young, upcoming defender in the 18-22 bracket. Jacquet would certainly tick that box for Liverpool.

Jacquet’s former Rennes reserve team coach Pierre-Emmanuel Bourdeau has also given Liverpool a flavour of what to expect should they win the race for a young defender he labelled as “a complete player” back in 2023.

Bourdeau said: “Despite everything, we know he’s a guy with great potential. His body’s been letting him down a bit this season. He’s been able to string together sessions and matches.

“He’s a guy who’s progressed enormously in the N2 championship, particularly in terms of maturity. He lacked a bit of reliability, but now he has a real defensive spirit and is capable of playing well on the rebound.

“He’s a complete player, who still has a lot of room for improvement.”

Jeremy Jacquet’s 2025 stats for Rennes