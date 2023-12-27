Arsenal batted away in €75m hunt for ‘next Haaland’ as Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea target’s true intentions

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that both Arsenal and Chelsea are on the trail of Benjamin Sesko – but the transfer journalist has painted a bleak picture on the chances of either London club convincing RB Leipzig to sell in the January window.

The Slovenia striker has drawn comparisons to Erling Haaland thanks to his strong physique and goalscoring prowess – with Sesko, like the Manchester City superstar, also making his name in the game with Red Bull Salzburg. And much like his predecessor, the striker moved on from the Austrian champions to further his game in the Bundesliga next.

But while Haaland moved to Borussia Dortmund, Sesko’s career path had already long been decided with a move to sister club, RB Leipzig, long in the works. And that much-anticipated move officially came to pass over the summer when Sesko made the move to the Bundesliga for a fee in the €24m (£20.9m) – a fee considered at the time to be a bargain.

With that move going through seemingly below market value, Sesko has since seen his valuation skyrocket with talk of a €75m (£65.1m) asking price now put on his head for a striker who has contributed to 19 goals (15 goals and four assists) from 36 games for club and country this season.

However, amid claims from just before Christmas that Sesko could be allowed to depart on a loan deal with a view to a permanent summer move and that Manchester United were also among his suitors, those claims have now been firmly struck down by Romano.

And while the transfer expert has confirmed interest from the London pair, he says neither Sesko or Leipzig have any desire to strike a deal in the January window.

Fabrizio Romano reveals all on Benjamim Sesko transfer plans

Romano insists any chance of a January move is out of the question.

However, the Italian has revealed to Caught Offside that there is a strong chance that Leipzig could listen to offers come the summer.

“I see Benjamin Sesko staying at Leipzig in January and maybe leaving in the summer,” Romano said.

“All the top European clubs are tracking him, it’s normal, he’s one of the best talents in the world. Nothing happening now as it’s not one for January.”

Explaining more about why a summer move could emerge, Romano has indicated that Sesko is unhappy with his terms at Leipzig and knows he could earn far more by moving on to the Premier League.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian last month, Sesko was keeping an open mind over his future.

“I’m very happy on this stage and want to score more and more,” he said. “Sometimes I have to stop myself and say: ‘Look, this can take time and then it’s going to work.’ But I’m really, really happy with the start.”

On links to the Premier League, the 20-year-old added: “It’s hard to say what will happen. I could be great or not that great. Of course it would be nice to play there, but first of all let’s focus on right now and we will see what happens later.”

And on those Haaland comparisons, he stated: “I do not love to compare myself to anyone. I love to be myself!”

Sesko’s current deal at Leipzig has him tied to the RedBull Arena until summer 2028.

