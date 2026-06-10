Manchester United and Arsenal are among the sides understood to be considering a move for a talented Bosnian playmaker, though the Premier League pair find themselves behind an Italian trio who are seen as a more logical next step in his career, sources have told TEAMtalk.

As the summer transfer window is well underway, 18-year-old Kerim Alajbegović finds himself at the centre of significant interest.

The versatile Bosnian forward, who impressed during a productive loan spell at Red Bull Salzburg, is set to return to Bayer Leverkusen on 1 July after the German club activated their €8 million buy-back clause. Yet, despite penning a five-year contract with the Bundesliga side, Europe’s top teams are already circling.

Comfortable on either flank or as a second striker, Alajbegović possesses the physicality and technical ability to thrive at the highest level.

His breakout season in Austria saw him contribute 13 goals and four assists across all competitions, earning senior caps for Bosnia and Herzegovina and catching the eye of scouts across the continent. He has also made the World Cup squad with his country.

Serie A clubs have shown concrete interest. Inter Milan, Napoli, and Roma are in the race, with the latter viewing the teenager as a potential major summer signing.

Talks involving Alajbegović’s father, Bosnia legend Miralem Pjanić, who is acting as intermediary, have taken place. The young attacker is said to be open to a move to Italy, believing Serie A would suit his development.

However, as sources can confirm, there is significant interest emerging from within the Premier League and an approach has not yet been ruled out, with six English clubs all alerted to his possible availability…

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Arsenal, Man Utd, Leeds keen on Alajbegović

Indeed, sources insist Premier League interest in Alajbegović is growing, and several sides are attentive to a potential move this summer, though they will have to act fast to derail plans over a move to Italy.

In the Premier League, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, and Manchester United have all been alerted to a possible move and are understood to have done their due diligence on the teenage star.

Arsenal are understood to have held discussions with his representatives, while several other English sides continue to monitor his progress closely. Leeds United and Sunderland have also been linked by sources, with the progressive Premier League pair also considering an ambitious approach.

Leverkusen, for their part, do intend to integrate Alajbegović into their squad next season, but his rapid rise and estimated €35 million valuation could prompt an early sale if offers reach the right level.

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