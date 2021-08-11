Arsenal go ‘head-to-head’ with Tottenham for wantaway midfield destroyer

A battle for the signature of a midfield enforcer angling for a move this summer is reportedly set to commence between Arsenal and Tottenham.

The North London rivals have both approached this summer’s off-season with a similar approach in mind. Both have signed 23-year-old centre-halves for big money in Ben White and Cristiano Romero. Furthermore, the pair have invested in their future with promising youngsters the likes of Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga (both Arsenal) and Bryan Gil (Tottenham) brought on board.

A recent report revealed the bitter rivals had converged over their pursuits of a rising French attacker. And per German newspaper Bild, it appears they could cross paths in the market once more.

Via Sports Mole, Bild reveal Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly ‘going head-to-head for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.’

The 24-year-old Switzerland international operates primarily as a defensive midfielder, though is capable of deputising at centre-back.

Zakari has just 12 months remaining on his current deal, and Monchengladbach chief, Max Eberl, admitted in July he is unlikely to pen fresh terms.

Eberl said: “With Denis, we have been trying to extend his contract since October. Denis and his management told us pretty clearly that they would prefer a transfer this summer.”

Arsenal and Tottenham are both reportedly in the mix for the 6ft 3in powerhouse who could be available for a knock-down price.

Monchengladbach were reportedly hoping to generate around £33m for his signature. However, his desire to leave and contract status has seen Bild suggest a deal could be made for almost half that amount – £17m.

Everton are also mentioned as a possible suitor, but it appears the North London pair are currently heading the queue.

Arsenal, Tottenham offers arriving ‘soon’

Meanwhile, a four-way transfer tussle involving both Arsenal and Tottenham is ramping up, with offers declared to be on the horizon ‘soon’, per a report.

The Daily Express (citing Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna) revealed the pair are lining up Bordeaux attacker, Yacine Adli.

The 20-year-old has been a frequent goalscorer with France’s youth teams through to the Under-20s. He has also featured regularly with Bordeaux in Ligue 1 since moving from PSG in 2019.

Lille and AC Milan are also stated to be in the frame. The Italian powerhouse are said to have already had an ‘€12m offer’ that included a 10 percent sell-on clause rejected. Bordeaux are understood to be seeking a higher fee after PSG reportedly secured a 40 percent sell-on clause in his contract.

Whether Milan or Lille will stretch beyond €12m, only time will tell. But they may have to act quickly with Arsenal and Tottenham already in ‘contact.’

Furthermore, it’s declared an offer from one or both of the Premier League rivals could arrive ‘soon.’

