Another trophy for Arteta as Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties in Community Shield

Arsenal beat Liverpool via a penalty shootout to get their hands on the first piece of silverware of the new season.

Premier League champions Liverpool and FA Cup holders Arsenal convened at Wembley to raise the curtains of the new season.

Arsenal took the lead when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang provided a spectacular finish to a free-flowing team move. He celebrated with a tribute to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday.

Liverpool equalised in the second half thanks to substitute Takumi Minamino’s first goal for the club. The attacking midfielder showed composure to react to a loose ball and finish from close range.

Liverpool pressed on and dominated possession, but the game finished all square, meaning it went straight to a penalty shootout – just like when the two sides met in the EFL Cup last season.

Mohamed Salah powered in Liverpool’s first spot kick, before Reiss Nelson did the same for Arsenal.

Fabinho scored the second penalty for Liverpool, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles coolly dispatched his effort from 12 yards to keep things equal.

Rhian Brewster, sent on late as a substitute, then blasted the ball against the bar. Cedric Soares sent Alisson the wrong way to give Arsenal the advantage.

Takumi Minamino made no mistake from Liverpool’s next penalty, but neither did David Luiz, so Arsenal stayed in front.

Curtis Jones had to score next for Liverpool, and did so by sending Emiliano Martinez the wrong way. But it was too little too late for Jurgen Klopp’s side, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored to seal a 5-4 win in the shootout.

It gives Mikel Arteta his second trophy as Arsenal manager, while it is the second year in a row Liverpool have lost the Community Shield on penalties.