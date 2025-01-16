Arsenal are reportedly ready to have trigger the huge release clause in Viktor Gyokeres’ contract with the Sporting CP striker chosen as their replacement for the injured Gabriel Jesus and with a source revealing why Manchester United have been beaten in the race for the free-scoring Swede.

The Gunners had taken a strong look at signing a new striker over the summer window, with both Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko coming under their radar before Mikel Arteta ultimately decided to make do with the players at his disposal and having trusted Kai Havertz to play in a more central position. But a few months down the line and with Arsenal perhaps not as efficient in front of goal as they ought to be, Arteta is now keen to address those needs and sign a striker capable of scoring the goals to fire the club well and truly into the title race.

That need has now been exacerbated by the fact that Gabriel Jesus now faces a year-long lay-off with a cruel ACL injury sustained in Sunday’s FA Cup third-round exit on penalties to Manchester United.

And while they have been priced out of a move for their very top target in Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, reports in France now claim a move for Gyokeres is about to be triggered – and much to the chagrin of his fellow suitors Manchester United, whose boss Ruben Amorim is desperate to reunite with the star.

Per L’Equipe, Arsenal are described as ‘no longer reluctant to pay’ the hefty €70m (£59m, $72m) clause for the goal-hungry Swede and are now set to win the race for his signature, with the injury to Jesus convincing Arteta that he needs to act now.

The prolific frontman has 32 goals in 30 appearances so far this season for the Primeira Liga champions and Arteta confirmed after Wednesday’s north London derby win over Tottenham that his side would try and be active before the window shuts.

“Yes, for sure because we lost two big players, Bukayo who could be out for up to three months and then Gabby who will be out for a long, long, long time.

“We are going to try [in this window] for sure. We are actively looking. We will try. Let’s see what we can get,” Arteta told TNT Sports.

Gyokeres deal will end long Arsenal chase as source explains Man Utd problem

Sources have long since confirmed Arteta’s interest in signing Gyokeres and they explored the possibility of signing the former Coventry man in the summer before eventually turning to Sesko – though their bid for the Slovenian also ultimately failed.

They have since continued to monitor him and if L’Equipe are proven correct, it will end a long-standing Arsenal interest in the 152-goal marksman who first caught their attention over 14 months ago.

Manchester United have also been strongly linked with Gyokeres, with the player having thrived under the management of Ruben Amorim at Sporting CP and arguably playing the best football of his career under the 39-year-old coach.

However, upon his arrival at Old Trafford, Amorim had vowed not to raid his former club in the January window at least, though could offer no promises in the long term.

And were he given his pick of any Sporting stars, Gyokeres would surely be right at the very front of his wishlist.

That said, United are working with extremely limited financial resources as the Red Devils battle to stay on the right side of the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

As a result, trusted journalist Ben Jacobs has made clear that United simply do not have the resources to move for Gyokeres now, despite a widespread acknowledgement that they would love to bring the striker in.

“There’s been no outreach to Sporting yet, but what we can say is that Gyokeres price has dropped from his €100 million release clause down to something in the region of €70m,” Jacobs told FourFourTwo.

“He is a bit more affordable and certainly has lower wages and agent fees compared to another historical Manchester United target in Victor Osimhen, but they might look for something more economical or potentially within the Premier League.”

Arsenal also eyeing Vlahovic; worrying Zubimendi claims

Despite the links to Gyokeres on Thursday morning, transfer expert Rudy Galetti had told us on Wednesday that Arsenal were making a beeline to sign Dusan Vlahovic, despite seeing a cheeky opening offer for the Serbian fail.

And their hopes had been lifted by claims that the striker, who has just 18 months remaining of his deal with Juventus, does not have a strong relationship with Bianconerri coach Thiago Motta.

One deal that the Gunners may have been confident of getting over the line – albeit in the summer – was for Martin Zubimendi, and amid claims earlier this week in the Daily Mail that a deal was already in place to sign the Real Sociedad midfielder.

However, that deal may not be quite as far along as previously claimed after Florian Plettenberg revealed the deal was not yet done and that four clubs were still of the mind to make a transfer hijack.

One man who expects Arsenal to act though this month is Declan Rice and he has dropped a little tease of what to expect from the Gunners, while also trolling Tottenham in the wake of Wednesday’s 2-1 win.

