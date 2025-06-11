Arsenal BEATEN as Man City near signing No 5 in record-breaking deal

A player Arsenal tried desperately to sign in January will now become Manchester City’s FIFTH signing of the summer, and a new transfer record will be set, according to David Ornstein.

Arsenal are yet to make their first signing of the summer, with the Gunners’ window progressing far more slowly than their expected title rivals.

Liverpool have banked Jeremie Frimpong and will soon make Florian Wirtz the third most expensive footballer of all time. Milos Kerkez will walk through the front doors of Anfield soon after.

Man City, meanwhile, have already announced four new signings – Marcus Bettinelli, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki.

And according to both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano, they’re about to make it five at Arsenal’s expense.

Ornstein led the way, stating for The Athletic: “Manchester City are close to reaching an agreement to sign Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan.

“The 18-year-old has been pursued by a host of clubs but is now on course to join City.”

Romano quickly provided an update of his own, noting City’s plan is to loan the talented teenager to sister club Girona for the 2025/26 campaign.

“Manchester City proposed plan for Sverre Nypan remains with Girona move at least for one season,” wrote Romano.

As mentioned by Ornstein, central midfielder Nypan was a hot commodity in the market having been chased by a number of sides in January including Arsenal and Aston Villa.

In fact, Ornstein even claimed a move to Arsenal was ‘advancing’ at the time, though the Gunners failed to seal a deal and have now been punished by Man City.

In his latest update, Ornstein added: “City were not among his suitors in January, when a number of other teams from around Europe pursued the Norway youth international.

“He was wanted by Arsenal, Aston Villa and Girona — also part of the City Football Group (CFG) umbrella — but they became resigned to losing out.

“Arsenal hosted Nypan but could not persuade the teenager and he chose to stay until the summer.

“Villa went to Norway to present their vision, only for a deal to elude them. City then entered the race, convincing Nypan and his family on a switch to the Etihad Stadium.”

Sverre Nypan transfer to break record

How much Man City will pay for Nypan hasn’t yet been clarified. Nevertheless, Ornstein was adamant “it will be a record fee for a player from the Norwegian league.”

Reports centring around Nypan in January pointed to a figure of 150 million Norwegian Krone, which currently equates to roughly £11m.

Of course, those were the figures mentioned six months ago and the fee City are paying in the present day may be different.

In any case, what is clear is the current Eliteserien (Norwegian top flight) transfer record regarding sales will fall.

