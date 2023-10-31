Arsenal become extremely keen on winger wanted by Tottenham, Aston Villa

Arsenal are the latest contenders for the signing of Sporting CP star Geny Catamo, who could even be on the move in January, a report has claimed.

Catamo has made a total of 14 appearances for the Sporting first team and all but one of those have come this season. At the age of 22, he has broken through to become an impact player in Lisbon, getting two goals and two assists so far this season.

Recently, he was mentioned as an attacking target for Aston Villa. Now, an update from Football Transfers has revealed that in addition to Unai Emery’s side, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also potential bidders.

But Arsenal could be the ones with the upper hand, since they have already established a positive relationship with Catamo’s representatives via previous negotiations for different players.

The report claims they are now ‘closely watching’ the Mozambique international, who is left footed but often plays on the right wing. Arsenal are looking for a player of that profile who can play a supporting role behind Bukayo Saka in the pecking order.

Only three of Catamo’s appearances for Sporting this season have been starts, so he would presumably not have too much of an issue with not being promised regular gametime at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Football Transfers, Catamo is already looking more likely to make a transfer in the January transfer window, although the exact destination where he ends up is still all to play for.

Premier League clubs queue up for Catamo

Tottenham are still evolving their own attack after the sale of centre-forward Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the summer. The formula Ange Postecoglou has found so far seems to be working, though, since his side currently top the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, reports elsewhere are claiming Aston Villa could sever their ties with Bertrand Traore in January. That, coupled with a long-term injury for Emi Buendia, may indicate why they are exploring their options out wide.

His contract in Lisbon is only due to last until the end of next season, which may add pressure on Sporting to cash in while his stock is high.

Catamo has already earned 18 caps at international level for Mozambique, for whom he has scored four goals. He has spent his entire senior career at club level in Portugal so far, but it appears there are various clubs queuing up to bring him to England.

Previous reports have also put Fulham in the frame for his signature, but the Cottagers did not get a mention in the latest write-up from Football Transfers.

