Arsenal begin talks with Juventus over £22.4m winger deal

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Juventus over a potential deal to sign winger Moise Kean this summer.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims that the reigning Serie A champions could be willing to do business at just £22.4m.

Kean, 19, came through the youth ranks at Juve and has emerged as one of the most highly-rated young attackers in Italian football since breaking into the first team, scoring seven goals in 17 appearances last season.

The youngster has also notched two goals in three games for the senior Italy side but his long-term future at the Allianz Stadium has been thrown into serious doubt.

Di Marzio claims that the Turin club are ready to cash-in on the teen starlet, as they look to balance the books following the big-money arrival of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax.

Read more: Everton are ready to stun Arsenal with a move for Unai Emery’s top target, while Mo Salah could be set for a record-breaking deal, according to Saturday’s papers.

Di Marzio reports that the Gunners have made contact with Juve to express their interest in signing Kean, although they will also face plenty of competition from the likes of Everton, Barcelona and Sevilla for the versatile frontman.

The Italian journalist goes on to state that Juventus are willing to sell Kean for between £22.4m – £26.9m [€25m-€30m] – which could prove to be a bargain, although the Serie A giants are also expected to add a buy-back clause in any deal.

Unai Emery is in the market for another wide forward after Danny Welbeck left the club on a free, while the likes of Wilfried Zaha, Nicolas Pepe and Everton Soares have all been tipped to move to The Emirates.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!