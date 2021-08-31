Arsenal ‘begrudgingly’ greenlight transfer after £24m deal takes effect

Arsenal have ‘begrudgingly’ sanctioned a loan exit for a star no longer needed after struggling to find a permanent buyer, according to multiple reports.

One of Mikel Arteta’s most surprising signings this summer came in the form of England international, Aaron Ramsdale. Signed for an initial £24m from Sheffield Utd, Ramsdale is expected to be given plenty of chances to stake his claim as the club’s No. 1 stopper.

Bernd Leno currently holds that title, though Arteta seemingly saw fit to shake up the position.

The goalkeeping department has seen great upheaval at the Emirates in recent seasons. Emiliano Martinez left for Aston Villa last summer, while Alex Runarsson was drafted in to provide depth.

The Icelandic international struggled in limited appearances, leading to Mat Ryan’s short loan stint in North London.

Now, according to both the Athletic and Sky Sports, Arsenal have seen enough from Runarsson.

With Leno and Ramsdale both on the books, Arsenal were described as ‘close’ to sealing the goalkeeper’s loan exit to Belgian side OH Leuven. Sky reported the deal was at the ‘advanced stages.’

The Metro added their take on the story, and claim Arsenal tried in vain to find a permanent buyer. However, only interest from ‘smaller European clubs’ emerged who were all unwilling to pay a transfer fee.

As such, the article states Arsenal now ‘begrudgingly’ accepted a loan exit with Runarsson now surplus to requirements.

His future at the Emirates may not be completely bleak, however. The Athletic stated an option to buy the goalkeeper outright when the loan concludes will not be included in the deal.

Arsenal later announced Runarsson had officially departed via their official website.

Arsenal ranks swell with €23m defender

Meanwhile, Arsenal have agreed a €23m fee for versatile defender Takehiro Tomiyasu with the Bologna man set to undergo a medical on Tuesday afternoon.

David Ornstein from The Athletic reported that Arsenal were “working on a deal” to land the Japan international. However, a move was expected to be dependant on other transfer activity at the Serie A club.

That hurdle has been cleared though, according to Fabrizio Romano, because a deal is going ahead.

Bologna will receive €20m, plus €3m add ons, while personal terms have also been agreed. Tomiyasu will undergo a medical now before an official announcement is made this evening.

