An Arsenal exit appears destined to happen after a a current Gunners star reportedly showed up at the club’s headquarters and asked to leave.

Arsenal are in the midst of one of their most pivotal summers in recent memory. The club have undoubtedly gone backwards in recent years. Nonetheless, the commonly held belief is that Mikel Arteta is the right man for the job. But to provide him with the tools necessary of turning their fortunes around, the Gunners must oversee great change in the transfer window.

The deadwood has already begun to be cut with Matteo Guendouzi farmed out to Marseilla on loan.

Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are expected to leave on permanent deals, but the exits are unlikely to stop there.

CaughtOffside (citing Sky Sport Italia) reveal Hector Bellerin could also depart. That’s because the Spanish full-back is said to have ‘showed up at the Arsenal headquarters and asked to leave’.

The 26-year-old has been on Arsenal’s books since 2011 but looks increasingly likely to leave.

PSG and Barcelona were often touted as potential landing spots, but Inter Milan now appears the likeliest destination.

The Nerazzurri are on the look out for a new right-back after selling Achraf Hakimi to PSG last week.

Bellerin is understood to be open to leaving North London, but per Inter’s financial situation, a loan approach is likely.

That wouldn’t be to Arsenal’s liking, though a previous report did indicate it may be deemed acceptable if an obligation to buy were included.

Either way, Bellerin’s reported actions suggest his time with Arsenal is surely coming to an end this summer.

Arsenal losing transfer race

Meanwhile, Andre Onana is getting closer to a move to Lyon in a blow to Arsenal’s hopes of signing the goalkeeper, according to a report.

While Bernd Leno still commands the number one role, the signing of Runar Alex Runarsson has not worked out.

As such, the Iceland star is reportedly closing in on a move elsewhere. Cameroonian Onana has emerged as a target and earlier reports claimed that Arsenal have made their offer.

After more recent claims said that Lyon have become serious transfer contenders, journalist Fabrizio Romano has now said (via Twitter) that the French club have agreed personal terms with Onana.

While Ajax and Lyon have yet to reach their own agreement, the Ligue 1 club’s manager Peter Bosz is “pushing” for the signing.

Inter also have interest in Onana. But they will only firm that up if he stays at Ajax and becomes a free agent next summer, upon the expiry of his contract.

Onana cannot play until November after picking up a doping ban.

