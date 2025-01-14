Juventus have given a strong response to Arsenal’s opening bid for Dusan Vlahovic, with a report outlining what the Gunners plan to do now as the Serie A giants take a firm stance on the Serbia international’s future amid claims in the Italian media of the massive transfer fee the Bianconeri are looking for.

Vlahovic is one of the best strikers in Europe, and Arsenal are among the clubs who are keen on signing the Juventus star. TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported in December that the Gunners want a deal for Vlahovic. We also reported Chelsea’s interest in the Serbia international striker.

There has been speculation in recent days about the prospect of Manchester United signing the 24-year-old in the January transfer window.

A swap deal involving Joshua Zirkzee has been mooted, as Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim looks to add more firepower to his squad.

And now it has been reported that Arsenal have bid for Vlahovic. Football Transfers has claimed that the Gunners made an offer to sign the striker on a loan deal.

Arsenal’s loan bid was made at the end of last week. Juventus rejected it. The Italian giants do not have any plans for such a deal.

With Juve aiming to finish in the Champions League places in the Serie A table this season, it would not make sense to let Vlahovic leave on a ‘dry’ loan and leave themselves a striker short.

However, Juventus are willing to sell Vlahovic outright or at least include an obligation to make the deal permanent at the end of the season if it is a loan move.

The Serie A club are also willing to wait until later in the January transfer window to see if there is interest in Vlahovic from other clubs.

While Arsenal’s initial bid for the striker has been turned down, they are not giving up on the prospect of changing Juventus’s mind and could return with a second bid later this month.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Man Utd destroy Arsenal talks to secure first signing and kickstart Amorim era

Juventus name their price for Dusan Vlahovic

With Arsenal on the hunt for a striker in the January transfer window, they need to make a permanent bid for Vlahovic.

Arsenal’s loan offer for Vlahovic is even more baffling when one considers how much Juventus want for him.

CalcioMercato reported this month that the Turin club’s Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli is aware of interest in the striker from Arsenal and Man United.

With talks between the player and the club over a new contract not going particularly smoothly, Giuntoli wants at least €60m (£50.5m, $61.6m) for Vlahovic.

Vlahovic, who has scored 12 goals and given two assists in 23 matches in all competitions this season, is under contract at Juventus until the summer of 2026.

Latest Juventus teams: Kolo Muani optimism, Douglas Luiz exit

Among the players Juventus have been strongly linked to in the January transfer window is Randal Kolo Muani. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been the subject of interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur as well, but it is Juve who are in the driver’s seat at the moment.

Italian media has reported that Juventus are in talks with PSG over a deal for Kolo Muani. The France international forward has accepted the Serie A club as his destination in January.

However, there is no agreement yet between Juventus and PSG over the 26-year-old. With a large chunk of the January window remaining, there could still be a twist in this particular transfer saga, especially with Tottenham and Man Utd lurking.

Juventus are also actively trying to sign Ronald Araujo from Barcelona in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The former Italian champions have had a bid for Araujo already turned down, but they are expected to make a new offer, with head coach Thiago Motta keen on bringing the Uruguay international to Juventus Stadium this month.

Juventus, though, are facing a major threat from Arsenal for the defender. TEAMtalk understands that the Gunners are seriously considering a bid for Araujo, who has just returned to action after a long-term injury.

While Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has publicly said that he wants the 26-year-old Uruguay international centre-back to stay, those at the executive level at the Spanish club have different ideas and are open to cashing in on him this month.

One player who could leave Juventus this month is Douglas Luiz. The Brazilian midfielder joined the Bianconeri from Aston Villa in the summer of 2024.

Luiz has failed to settle at Juve, and there is speculation in the Italian media that Manchester United are keen on signing him.

The Red Devils could lose midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to Premier League rivals Chelsea, and they have identified Luiz as a potential replacement.

POLLS What is the biggest missing piece for Arsenal to win the Premier League?