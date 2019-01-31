Arsenal block striker loan move after missing transfer targets

Arsenal have blocked Eddie Nketiah‘s proposed loan move to Augsburg after failing to sign Ivan Perisic or Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.

The Gunners had planned to loan forward Nketiah out for more playing opportunities as he is ‘frustrated’ with his position at the Emirates.

The 18-year-old has played just one minute of Premier League football this season, with his three first-team starts coming in the Europa League and FA Cup.

The Sun say that Augsburg and a number of Championship clubs were interested in bringing the forward in until the summer.

But, he has now been told ‘he is still needed’ after the club failed to bring in either Perisic or Carrasco.

A deal for Perisic was called off by Inter with both parties failing to find an agreement, while Carrasco’s loan fee proved too expensive.

One Arsenal youngster does seem likely to leave for the Bundesliga however, with Emile Smith Rowe headed to RB Leipzig on loan.