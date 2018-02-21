Arsenal blow as six-goal star looks set to miss Carabao Cup final

Aaron Ramsey looks set to miss Arsenal’s Carabao Cup final clash with Manchester City on Sunday, according to reports.

The Sun claims that a recurring groin injury looks highly likely to keep the Welshmen out of the Gunners’ squad as Arsenal look to beat City to the season’s first piece of silverware at Wembley on Sunday.

It’s claimed Ramsey has been dogged by the injury all season, but despite making 16 Premier League starts this campaign, scoring six goals and providing six more for his team-mates, the player looks set to succumb to the problem this weekend.

The Welshman definitely won’t be considered to face Ostersunds in Arsenal’s Europa League clash on Thursday but, with the Gunners already 3-0 up in that tie, the Carabao Cup final on Sunday takes on more importance.

However, despite Arsenal’s attempts to make sure Ramsey will be fine to face City, it looks likely that the 27-year-old will also miss out against Pep Guardiola’s men with The Sun claiming that Arsene Wenger is not willing to risk him.

And, speaking over the weekend, Wenger did little to get supporter’s hopes up over Ramsey, he said: “It is a little bit sensitive case because we expected him to be a bit further in his development of the groin problem and he doesn’t move forward as quickly as we expected it.

“Today we would say that certainly he will not be available even for the next game against Ostersunds.

“Maybe for the cup final, we don’t know yet, it depends how he will progress from now.”

