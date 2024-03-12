Arsenal to blow Liverpool away and sign classy star who dreams of Arteta link-up; new contract won’t stop Edu

Arsenal are prepared to destroy the transfer plans of Liverpool by spending big and winning the race for Ajax starlet Jorrel Hato this summer, according to reports.

Hato is an 18-year-old defender who came through the Ajax academy before making his senior debut in January 2023. The centre-back, who can also play as a left-back, forced his way into Ajax’s starting eleven in the second half of last season.

Hato has proven to be integral for Ajax this term, having played in every single one of their 37 matches across all competitions. Despite his tender age, the left-footed centre-half has even captained Ajax in both the Eredivisie and Europa League.

Hato is the latest exciting young talent to impress at Ajax, having established himself as one of the best U21 defenders in Europe. He is a good dribbler who can also break through the opposition press using his great vision. In terms of defending, Hato is mature and knows when not to dive in, while he can deal with quick and strong forwards, too.

All these factors mean it is no surprise major Premier League clubs are taking a look at the teenager. Late last year, Arsenal and Liverpool were named as the main English sides chasing his signature.

On January 23, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Arsenal have been in strong contact with the player’s agent to try and tee up a summer deal.

According to the latest from respected Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Arsenal are still firmly interested in Hato. The Gunners are ‘willing to go the furthest financially’ for him, which means any Liverpool bid will be blown out of the water.

Ajax have managed to tie the defender down to a new contract, extending his terms from 2025 to 2028. But it seems that contract will simply protect Hato’s transfer value, rather than keep him in Amsterdam for the next four years.

Jorrel Hato might follow Timber to Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu are determined to bolster the club’s defensive ranks with Hato’s capture.

Should it come down to a straight fight between Arsenal and Liverpool, then the Dutch international is more likely to pick the North London club, too.

After he saw Ajax team-mate Jurrien Timber move to the Emirates, Hato said: “The move to Arsenal was a wonderful one for him. It is also my dream to one day make such a transfer, but I realise that I still have a very long way to go.”

Of course, if Arsenal do triumph in the race for Hato’s services then they will be hoping the youngster has a better debut season than Timber. The latter suffered an ACL injury in just his second appearance for Arsenal and is hoping to return later this month.

For Liverpool, they need only ring ex-captain Jordan Henderson to get an insight into how good Hato is. When asked about Hato last month, Henderson said: “It’s crazy how young he is, but obviously how mature he looks when he’s on the pitch and also off the pitch.

“He’s a very mature person. Works hard. Fantastic player. And yeah, he has a bright future ahead of him, I’m sure.”

On helping young Ajax players such as Hato, Henderson added: “I think he just needs to continue to do what he’s he’s been doing.

“Obviously it’s been working for him, but, yeah, I’ll try to help him. And also, the players if they ask for a little bit of advice off the field. If I can help them I’m sure I’ll try and do that, of course.”

