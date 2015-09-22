Gabriel suspension overturned after Arsenal appeal

Gabriel: Sending off at Stamford Bridge has been overturned by the FA

Arsenal’s claim of wrongful dismissal over Gabriel’s red card against Chelsea on Saturday has been upheld following an FA hearing.

As a result, the player’s three-match suspension has been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Gabriel was dismissed for violent conduct during Saturday’s game against Chelsea after clashing with Blues striker Diego Costa, who had also been involved in a confrontation with Laurent Koscielny.

The defender is currently subject to a separate FA charge of improper conduct in relation to that game and has until 6pm on Thursday to reply.

Arsenal and Chelsea have also been charged with failing to control their players during the game.

Chelsea striker Costa, meanwhile, has been handed a three-match ban after being found guilty of a violent conduct charge against Koscielny.