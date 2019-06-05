Arsenal midfield target Dennis Praet has hinted he is likely to be on the move this summer after revealing that Sampdoria have “verbally agreed” to let him leave.

Reports on Tuesday claimed the Gunners were willing to spend what appears a significant chunk of their summer transfer budget on Praet and his Sampdoria team-mate Joachim Anderson in a €42million double deal this summer.

The Belgian midfielder is reportedly seen by Unai Emery as the man to replace Aaron Ramsey in the Gunners midfield, with the Welshman joining Serie A giants Juventus on a free transfer.

And now Praet has broken his silence on reports he could leave the Italian outfit this summer amid talk of a move to Arsenal. Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws, Praet said: “I want to move to a top club in one of the four top leagues.”

The midfielder is reported to have an exit clause of €25million in his deal, but the player insists that simply is not the case.

“I don’t have a release clause, but Sampdoria have verbally agreed to grant me a move if an interesting offer arrives,” he continued amid claims Arsenal’s bid for the player is for around that figure anyway.

Praet attracted interest from Newcastle and Everton last summer, however a move never materialised and the midfielder admits he was glad to stay at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

“I didn’t want to leave,” the former Anderlecht star told Belgian paper Humo.

“I thought something would have changed here, I thought the manager would have given me a new role. I love this club and the president is a special person. He has a great approach with footballers and that’s a huge difference compared to Anderlecht.”

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!