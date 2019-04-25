Arsenal boosted as Serie A club withdraw from race for winger

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Yannick Carrasco, as another rival for his signature have withdrawn their interest in the winger, according to reports.

Unai Emery is looking for wide players to add to his squad, with the likes of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan preferring a more central role. Carrasco has been identified as a prime target due to his ability as a natural winger.

One obstacle to Arsenal’s attempts to sign the Dalian Yifang forward was the reported interest from Serie A club Inter Milan, but according to Corriere Dello Sport, the Nerazzurri have pulled out of the race to sign him.

The report claims that Inter are no longer convinced by the player due to the fact that he has not played in Europe since early 2018.

Carrasco himself is keen on a return to Europe, having seen his place in the Belgium squad fall into question during his stint in China.

“I would love to return to Europe. A lot of clubs were interested in me,” Carrasco said in March.

“We tried to find a solution in January that would enable me to leave Dalian Yifang. But I can understand the club’s thinking. They wanted me to stay.

“I still feel OK in China. But I have lost my starting place in the Belgian national side. This can happen with a team of their quality.

“With the level of competition there will always be times when you don’t get to play a lot.”