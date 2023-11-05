Arsenal boss Arteta left ‘sick’ but new camera angle gives definitive answer to one part of hugely controversial Newcastle winner

A new camera angle has revealed definitively whether or not the ball crossed the line in the build-up to Anthony Gordon’s controversial winner in Newcastle’s triumph over Arsenal on Saturday evening that left Mikel Arteta raging.

Gordon scored the only goal of a tightly-contested clash at St James’ Park as the Magpies ended Arsenal’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season in controversial fashion.

And the manner of the loss left Arsenal boss Arteta apoplectic, as he told reporters: “It’s a disgrace, it’s embarrassing. I feel sick. That’s how I fell and how everyone feels in that [dressing] room. You cannot imagine the amount of messages I got saying this cannot continue.

“It’s embarrassing. I have to be here now to say it is not acceptable. We are wasting our time. I don’t want to be in the hands of people. It’s difficult enough to compete against this team. It cannot continue. It’s embarrassing. There’s too much at stake. The consequences are too big.”

But the decision to allow the goal to stand was laced with controversy three times over as VAR officials took over four minutes to finally allow the close-range strike.

Those offences included whether or not the ball went out of play in the build-up, if Newcastle midfielder Joelinton fouled Gabriel and if Gordon was then offside.

At the time there was ‘no available angle to see the point of contact’ in relation to the possible offside against Gordon, according to Sky Sports, while co-commentator Gary Neville insisted there was no foul on Gabriel, who was already stooping to try and flick the ball away from goal with his head.

Ball was in but argument over goal continues

Meanwhile, beINSPORTS have now revealed that the ball did not go out of play in the build-up after they accessed a new camera angle.

“Is it in? (Laughter), there you go!” pundit Andy Gray said as the camera angle showed the ball in play.

Fellow pundit Richard Keys added: “Okay then, there are two reasons why the goal shouldn’t have stood. Not three.”

EXCLUSIVE!!! beINSPORTS can reveal that the ball was IN for Newcastle’s goal, but @richardajkeys and Andy Gray believe it was both a foul on Gabriel and handball by Joelinton.#beINPL #NEWARS #AFC #NUFC pic.twitter.com/Li70v2s3VM — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 4, 2023

The loss leaves Arsenal three points behind leaders ManchesterCity after 11 games, while Newcastle are sixth and just three points off the Champions League spots.

Next up for the Gunners is a home clash with Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night, while Eddie Howe’s men are at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening.

